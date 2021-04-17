Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the March 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nestlé stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $342.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

