Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.32

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.32 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 1682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Post alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,685.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $8,078,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.