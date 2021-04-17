Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

