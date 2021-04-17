John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

