John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
