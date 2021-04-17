Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

