W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTCG opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55. W Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
About W Technologies
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for W Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.