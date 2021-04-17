Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €51.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. Covestro has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

