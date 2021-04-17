PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Gap Up to $43.00

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $46.00. PPD shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 1,243,949 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

