The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 840 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 916.71 ($11.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 995.40 ($13.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 990.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 791.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.