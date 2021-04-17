Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.71 ($89.07).

ETR:DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €76.85 ($90.41).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

