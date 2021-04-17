Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

GPOR opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 686.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.98. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.