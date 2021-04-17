Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

GPOR opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 686.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.98. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

