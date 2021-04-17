Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.80 ($55.06).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

