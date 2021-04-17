UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $4,268.47 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,866.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4,042.51.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.