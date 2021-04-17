The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 115,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.35.

CLX opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

