Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 12,145,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,466,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

