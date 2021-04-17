Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

