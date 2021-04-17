CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,307. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.