Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.59

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.59 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.41). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 5,384 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £20.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.31.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

