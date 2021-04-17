Barnes & Noble Education’s (BNED) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

