RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

