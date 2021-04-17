Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $118.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.