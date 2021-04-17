Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.
CDAY opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.40 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92.
In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
