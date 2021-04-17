Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.40 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.