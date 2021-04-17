Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $493.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.00 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $12.12 on Wednesday, reaching $376.52. 2,670,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,043. Roku has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.27 and a 200 day moving average of $328.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Roku by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Roku by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

