Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

