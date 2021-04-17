Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

AQN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

