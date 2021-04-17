Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.