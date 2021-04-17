Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.
NYSE:GS opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
