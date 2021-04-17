Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:BRO opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

