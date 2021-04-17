The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $390.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.32.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $342.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.87 and a 200 day moving average of $269.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

