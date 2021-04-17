Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.