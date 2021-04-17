Wells Fargo & Company Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

