Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

TSE:MX opened at C$48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.57. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$17.15 and a 1-year high of C$62.49.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.