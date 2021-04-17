Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSE in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Societe Generale raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

