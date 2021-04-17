Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

