Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Shares of IMNM opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29. Immunome has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $645,000.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

