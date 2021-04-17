TheStreet Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPAA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a PE ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

