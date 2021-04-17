Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

CRSR opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.