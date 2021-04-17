BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.34.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 467,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

