HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,871 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.93. 1,523,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,920. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $194.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

