Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

