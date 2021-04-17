HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.80. 263,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,551. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

