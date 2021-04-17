$0.23 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

MIME stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 836,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.