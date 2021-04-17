Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,353. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

