Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 65,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.