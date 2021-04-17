Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

