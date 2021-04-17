Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

