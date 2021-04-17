Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,662 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

TJX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,107. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

