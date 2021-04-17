Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Genesco posted earnings per share of ($3.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of GCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,361. Genesco has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

