GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GIK opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. GigCapital3 has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

