SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

