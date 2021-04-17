Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.75

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 1367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.