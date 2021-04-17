Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.75

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 1367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
